Bihar Police Recruitment 2024 exam to be conducted tomorrow for over 21,000 vacancies; EoU shares advisory

Bihar Police Recruitment 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units. As per the schedule, the exam for over 21,000 vacancies is starting tomorrow, August 7, which will be conducted in a single shift on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 in a total of 6 phases. The exam will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm. Admit cards have been issued to a total of 17 lakh 87 thousand 720 candidates.

All those who have not yet downloaded the admit cards for the above-mentioned exam can do so by visiting the official website of CSBC, https://csbc.bih.nic.in/.

Initially, the exam was conducted on October 1, 2023, which had to be postponed after reports of a paper leak. Earlier, the answer keys of this exam went viral on social media. After that, the exam had to be postponed.

EOU shares advisory

Now, the recruitment body has taken special measures to conduct this exam. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has released a detailed advisory for the candidates and asked the aspirants for cooperation.

What has been said in the advisory?

All the candidates have been warned against the fraudulent calls. It has also asked the candidates not to pass misleading information to any social media group. In case, any social media platform claims about the circulation of question paper leak. Candidates have been asked to share the link with the relevant exam authorities or cyber cells. So that, the right action can be taken.

EOU has also shared the helpline numbers and email IDs and asked the candidates to inform the local police station or cyber cell about any kind of disturbance. The helpline numbers are - 8544428404 available on WhatsApp also. The candidates can also reach out to the cyber cell through its email id at spcyber-bih@gov.in, or cybercell-bih@nic.in. They can also call on the help line number of NCRP portal. i.e.. 1930.

The board has also informed the candidates that it will take strict action against such unscrupulous elements spreading misleading information on social media platforms. It has also mentioned that there will be a penalty of one crore rupees and 10 years of imprisonment, as per the Prevention of Unfair Means Act.