BECIL cancels interviews for various positions, releases new date: Check here

In a surprise move, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) cancelled all interviews scheduled for recruitment to the various posts including Associate Consultant/Creative Content Writer/Graphic Designer/Video Editor, Research Associate/Content Writer, Consultant, Sr. Consultant and Principal Consultant (Digital Media Marketing), leaving various aspirants in limbo.

The interviews were scheduled for October 3 at 11 am for deployment at the Department of Public Relations, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The organization cancelled the interview on the same day of the interview and promptly released a corrigendum outlining changes in the selection process, including revised eligibility criteria, and an updated interview schedule.

The official notice reads, 'With reference to advertisement File No. BECIL/PROJ-III(BP)/34-B(1(/DPR-MP(M)/2024/32 dated: 16.09.2022, it is hereby informed that changes have been made pertaining to minimum age criteria required for the positions'.

An applicant expressed their frustration, ''I spent weeks preparing. The cancellation was unexpected, but I'll reappear under the new criteria."

What changes have been made in BECIL Recruitment?

According to the corrigendum, the company has made changes to the minimum age criteria for the vacant positions and extended the last date of application.

The official notice reads, 'The date for submission of application in a sealed envelope in BECIL has also been extended up to 09.10.2024 (End of day). The date of WALK-IN INTERACTION shall be intimated later.' 'The rest of the information remains unchanged,' it added.

