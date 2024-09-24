Announced! UPSC CAPF results 2024 out at upsc.gov.in - check roll number-wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CAPFs result 2024 announced

UPSC CAPFs Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2024 held by UPSC on 04th August, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CAPFs exam 2024 can now download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPFs result 2024 is available in the form of a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates. According to the official document, the result is provisional. Candidates can check the easy steps given below to check their results.

How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link that reads, 'UPSC CAPFs result 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Check and download the document

Take a copy of the result for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who have been selected in the exam will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test. All the shortlisted candidates have been advised to keep the said prescribed certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing in the Personality Test.

Before appearing in the written test, the shortlisted candidates will have to first get themselves registered for the personality test/interview round. They will have to first fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website i.e. http://www.upsc.gov.in which will be made available on the Commission’s website in due course.

After submission of DAF, the commission will issue E-Admit Card to appear for the PST/PET &MST. The candidates will have to produce the E-Admit Card along with a hard copy of finally submitted DAF and photo identity proof viz. Aadhar card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I Card etc. at the allotted centers for appearing at the PST/PET/MST.

Marksheets after final results

Candidates will be able to download UPSC CAPF marksheets online after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days. Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.