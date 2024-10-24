Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Exam date out, last date today to apply online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 Exam date out

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: The High Court of Judicature of Allahabad will close the registration procedure for recruitment to the post of Group C and D today, October 24. Candidates interested in applying for various Group C and D positions can register themselves by visiting the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in before the closure of the registration window. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 3,306 vacancies in various departments, of which, 1,639 vacancies are for Group D and the rest are for Group C.

The selection process involves a written test followed by a skill test, document verification and a Medical Exam. According to the official schedule, the Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 Exam is scheduled to take place on December 8, 2024. Candidates will be able to download Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 exam admit cards one week before the exam from the official website. Before that, they will have to submit their application forms. If a candidate wishes to apply for multiple positions, he has to apply separately for each post.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in

Navigate the link to the online application form

Register yourself by providing basic information including candidate's name, mother's name/father's name and a valid email id and mobile number

On successful registration, login using the generated credentials

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Stenographer Grade-3

UR/OBC: Rs. 950/-

EWS: Rs. 850/-

SC/ST: Rs. 750/-

Junior Assistant, Paid Apprentice and Drivers

UR/OBC: Rs. 850/-

EWS: Rs. 750/-

SC/ST: Rs. 650/-

Group D

UR/OBC: Rs. 800/-

EWS: Rs. 700/-

SC/ST: 600/-

Who is eligible?

Candidates holding a 10th/ 12th/ Graduation degree or its equivalent qualification are eligible to apply. The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.