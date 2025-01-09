AIIMS CRE 2025 Recruitment: Over 4,000 vacancies out for Group B and C posts, apply now

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment exam registration underway

AIIMS CRE 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration procedure for the Common Recruitment Examination for recruitment to the various Group B and C posts at Participating AIIMS and Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates interested in applying for the above posts can submit their application forms through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the registration window will remain open till January 31. The status of the application form for acceptance to appear in the exam will appear on February 2, 2025, on the official website. The institute will provide an application correction facility to the candidates between February 12 and 14. Candidates have been advised to check the official detailed advertisement before submitting their application forms.

Vacancies

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit over 4,000 vacancies for various Group-B & C posts on behalf of all participating Institutes/Hospital.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in Navigate the link to the 'aiims cre 2024 exam' It will redirect you to a registration link Enter your registration details and submit Fill out the application form, make payment and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates : Rs.3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only)

SC/ST Candidates/EWS : Rs.2400/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Hundred only)

Persons with Disabilities : Exempted

Mode of Payment: The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate. Application fee, once remitted, shall not be refunded under any circumstances even if rejection of application due to ineligible for that applied post.

Direct link to apply online

Exam, city intimation slip, and admit card schedule

The institute will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) tentatively between 26th February 2025 to 28th February 2025. The exam city intimation slip will be released one week before the exam and admit card will be issued three days before the exam.

The duration of the exam shall be 90 minutes. There will be 100 MCQs of 400 marks with four alternatives for each question where each question will carry 4 marks. 25 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computer & 75 MCQs related to the domain of respective group. The syllabus will be in accordance with education qualification and experience (essential/desirable) as mentioned in the Advertisement as applicable.Question paper will be divided in 5 sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 question. For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification.

Official detailed notification