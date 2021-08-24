UPSC CDS II application process 2021 to close today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply at upsc.gov.in till August 24

UPSC CDS II application process 2021: The application process for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC CDS II) exam will be closed on Tuesday (August 24). The candidates can apply till today on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 339 posts in the organisation under various courses.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021: Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy - 100 Posts

Indian Naval Academy - 22 Posts

Air Force Academy - 32 Posts

Officers’ Training Academy - 185 Posts

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021: Eligibility criteria

For IMA and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees

Candidates other than Female/SC/ST are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC CDS II exam 2021: How to apply

Visit the official websites-- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC" Select the part for which you want to register Read the instructions given below very carefully and click on 'Yes' Fill in the application form for UPSC CDS (II) Exam 2021 Pay the requisite amount of the application form Submit all the required documents asked Agree the terms and conditions to submit the form.

For details on UPSC CDS (II) exam, please visit the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

