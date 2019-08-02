RML Hospital Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 852 Nursing Officer Posts

RML Hospital Recruitment 2019: Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) has released a notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts prescribed format on or before 21 August 2019. Check official website at rmlh.nic.in
Important Dates:
Commencement of submission of online application: 1 August 2019
Last date for submission of online application: 21 August 2019
RML Nursing Officer Vacancy Details
Nursing Officer-852 Posts
RML - 524 Posts
Safdarjung Hospital - 194 Posts
Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) - 103 Posts
Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital - 31 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for RML Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2019
Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a recognised University or Regular Course in B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised University or Regular course in B.Sc in Nursing from a recognised University.
Age Limit - Not exceeding 35 years
Selection Procedure for RML Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2019
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.
How to apply for RML Hospital Recruitment 2019
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode. The online application link is active at RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital Website. Candidates can apply for these posts by 21 August 2019.
Application Fee for RML Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2019
Male (General/ OBC) - Rs. 1500/-
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen- Rs. 1200/-
PWD – Nil
Download Official Notification here --- Click Here
Online Application Link --- Click Here
Official Website --- Click Here