Friday, August 02, 2019
     
RML Hospital Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 852 Nursing Officer Posts

RML Hospital Recruitment 2019: Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) has released a notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts prescribed format on or before 21 August 2019. Check the official website---rmlh.nic.in

New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2019 17:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

RML Hospital Recruitment 2019 

RML Hospital Recruitment 2019: Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) has released a notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts prescribed format on or before 21 August 2019. Check official website at rmlh.nic.in

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 August 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 21 August 2019 

RML Nursing Officer Vacancy Details 

Nursing Officer-852 Posts 

RML - 524 Posts

Safdarjung Hospital - 194 Posts 

Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) - 103 Posts

Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital - 31 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria for RML Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2019

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a recognised University or Regular Course in B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised University or Regular course in B.Sc in Nursing from a recognised University. 

Age Limit - Not exceeding 35 years

Selection Procedure for RML Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2019 

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. 

How to apply for RML Hospital Recruitment 2019
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode. The online application link is active at RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital Website. Candidates can apply for these posts by 21 August 2019.

Application Fee for RML Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2019

Male (General/ OBC) - Rs. 1500/-
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen- Rs. 1200/-
PWD – Nil

Download Official Notification here --- Click Here

Online Application Link --- Click Here

Official Website --- Click Here 

