Rajasthan BSTC exam 2021: Pre D.El.Ed application process date extended, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply till July 19 at predeled.com

Rajasthan BSTC exam 2021: The application process for the Rajasthan BSTC pre-D.El.Ed exam has been extended. Candidates can now apply online till July 19 through the official website of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan at predeled.com. They can submit the application fees till July 21. The pre-D.El.Ed application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on July 10.

The candidates with a class 12 pass certificate can apply for the exam. The upper age limit of the candidates should be below 28 years as of July 1. The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 450, however, it varies as per courses.

For updates on BSTC pre-D.El.Ed recruitment exam, candidates can visit the official website- predeled.com.