Seraikella Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mahali or Champai Soren, who will benefit after switching sides?

Seraikella Assembly Election Result 2024:The vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, with the Seraikella constituency being a key focus. This constituency, which was part of the first phase of voting on November 13, is set for a high-stakes battle in the 2024 elections, marked by a fierce rivalry between former allies Champai Soren and Ganesh Mahali, now representing opposing parties. Soren, a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has made a surprising switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to tap into his influence among tribal voters in this reserved seat. Mahali, who contested the 2014 and 2019 elections as a BJP candidate, was denied a ticket this time and switched to JMM, the very party he had previously opposed. This intense rivalry, shaped by narrow margins in past elections, is set to make Seraikella one of the most closely watched contests in the state.

Counting for votes begins for the Seraikella Assembly Elections

The tribal-majority constituency of Seraikella, which has seen tight contests between JMM and BJP since Jharkhand’s formation in 2000, is poised for a dramatic showdown. Soren, with his deep-rooted support base in the region, will try to leverage the BJP's resources and development promises to secure victory, while Mahali, backed by JMM, will look to draw tribal support with his strong grassroots presence. Both candidates have strong connections with the local Oraon and Munda tribes, and the battle for this crucial vote bank will likely decide the outcome. With both leaders having a history of narrow defeats and strong local backing, the 2024 election is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest that will captivate the political landscape in Jharkhand.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Seraikela Assembly Election, Champai Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won the seat with 1,10,249 votes, securing around 46.5% of the total vote share. His main rival, Ganesh Mahali of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), garnered 95,887 votes, or about 42.4% of the vote share, losing by a narrow margin of just 1,115 votes. This tight contest reflected the strong rivalry between the two parties, with Mahali emerging as a formidable contender despite JMM’s victory.

In the 2014 Seraikella Assembly Election, Champai Soren (JMM) once again defeated Ganesh Mahali (BJP) by a similarly narrow margin. Soren secured 1,10,125 votes (approximately 44.7% of the vote share), while Mahali received 95,887 votes (around 39.2%). The intense competition between the two candidates has been a hallmark of the constituency’s political landscape in recent years.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.