Ramgarh Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who has won in Ramgarh? Check here

Ramgarh:

The counting of votes to declare the results for the elections to nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand is underway. The Ramgarhd Municipal Council, which is reserved for scheduled tribes (STs) and women, is one of the local bodies where the counting of votes is underway. The polling for these elections were conducted by the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday (February 23), and a voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded.

The Ramgarhd Municipal Council in Jharkhand has 32 wards. In the previous local body elections held in the state in 2018, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) leader Yugesh Bedia became the chairperson of the Ramgarh Municipal Council. Meanwhile, AJSU leader Manoj Kumar Mahato became the vice chairperson.

In the 2026 Jharkhand local body elections, over 43 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes and decide the fate of around 6,000 candidates. For these elections, the Jharkhand State Election Commission had set up 4,307 polling booths. Of these, 2,445 were categorised as sensitive and 896 as hyper-sensitive.

Here's the latest updates on Ramgarh Municipal Council election results 2026:

- Ranjit Kumar Paswan wins Ward 13.