Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full list of winners

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the elections across 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Jharkhand was underway on Friday, with tight security in place, officials said. The counting process began around 8 am, with ballot papers being counted across centres. Voting in these elections was done using two different coloured ballot papers - white for councillors and pink for mayors or chairpersons. Polling took place on February 23, and over 63 per cent of the state’s more than 43 lakh voters had cast their votes.

In the Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Elections, counting is in progress as Jharkhand returns to urban civic governance after a long gap. Early winning trends have started coming in from different centres. The elections covered 48 urban local bodies, including 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats, across 1,087 wards. A total of over 43.33 lakh voters were eligible, including more than 21.26 lakh women. Take a look at the list of winners here:

Ward no. Winners 1 Manju Devi 2 Sunil Ram 3 Rahul Kumar 4 Bindiya Devi 5 Neera Devi 6 Aashna Pandey 7 Rita Shukla 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35

The Medininagar Municipal Corporation remains one of the key contests this time, especially with the mayoral seat reserved for women. Counting is being carried out for 36 direct seats - 35 ward councillor posts and one mayoral position. The last election here was held in 2018, when BJP’s Aruna Shankar won the mayoral post, defeating independent candidate Punam Singh, while BJP’s Rakesh Kumar Singh became deputy mayor after defeating Congress’s Manoj Singh.

These elections are being conducted through ballot papers instead of EVMs, which means counting may take longer and early trends could emerge slowly. The polls are also being held on a non-party basis, so candidates are not using official party symbols. The NOTA option has not been provided in this election cycle.

