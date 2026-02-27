Lohardaga Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE: Nishad Prabin wins from Ward 10

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the Lohardaga Municipal Council is underway on Friday (February 27), along with results for 19 other Municipal Councils, nine Municipal Corporations, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. As per latest update, Nishad Prabin won from Ward 10. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process. Lohardaga, a tribal dominated area, the municipal council seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST). The total wards in the Lohardaga Municipal Council is 22. The current chairperson and Vice-Chairperson are from Congress.

The Lohardaga Municipal Council went to polls on February 23, the voter turnout recorded - 61.84 per cent. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

Nearly, 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors. Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.