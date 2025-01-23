Jharkhand weather: Temperatures to dip by up to 4 degrees Celsius from January 25

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

A cold wave is predicted over Jharkhand from January 25 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fall in minimum temperature by up to four degrees Celsius. Barring a few districts, the minimum temperature is hovering above 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

Jharkhand’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius in Gumla on Thursday. Jharkhand's capital Ranchi registered the minimum temperature at 12 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the normal.

Temperature in various areas of Jharkhand

Jamshedpur and Bokaro recorded the minimum at 12.8 degrees and 11.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said that change in mercury is unlikely till January 24.

Thereafter, it may drop by three to four degrees Celsius, he said. Ranchi's minimum temperature may come down to 11 degrees on January 25 and 10 degrees Celsius on January 26, according to the prediction of the IMD.

Anand said that a partial cloud is likely on Thursday and Friday over the northern and central parts of Jharkhand. In view of the cold weather, Ranchi deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri distributed blankets among the homeless and roadside dwellers in Ranchi's different locations such as Albert Ekka Chowk, Kali Mandir Chowk, daily market parking and Durga Mandir Ratu road on Wednesday late night.

The district administration has made arrangements for bonfires at all major crossings and all blocks of Ranchi district. Blankets were already distributed in the blocks, an official said.

