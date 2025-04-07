Jharkhand: Trains cancelled, routes shortened in Adra division due to maintenance work | Check list This development is part of the ongoing railway maintenance and infrastructure improvement efforts. The cancellation and route shortening of these trains are likely to cause considerable inconvenience to daily commuters and long-distance travelers.

In a significant development, several trains under the Adra railway division in Jharkhand have been canceled or had their routes shortened due to ongoing maintenance and development work. These changes will be in effect from April 7 to April 13, 2025, causing inconvenience to many travelers.

The South Eastern Railway has announced that seven trains will be canceled during this period, while eight others will have their routes shortened, meaning they will terminate or originate at shorter distances than usual.

Cancelled trains

The following trains will remain canceled between April 7 and April 13:

Train No. 68090/68089 - Adra-Mitanapur-Adra MEMU Passenger: Canceled on April 7, 11, and 13. Train No. 68046/68045 - Asansol-Adra-Asansol MEMU Passenger: Canceled from April 7 to April 13. Train No. 18019/18020 - Jhargram-Dhanbad-Jhargram MEMU Express: Canceled from April 7 to April 10. Train No. 68056 - Tatanagar-Asansol MEMU: Canceled on April 10.

Shortened routes

Additionally, the following trains will operate only up to certain stations, instead of their usual destinations:

Train No. 18116/18115 - Chakradharpur-Gomoh-Chakradharpur MEMU Express: Will operate only up to Khanudi Station on April 12. Train No. 68056/68060 - Tatanagar-Asansol-Barabhum MEMU: Will operate only up to Adra Station on April 10. Train No. 68060 - Asansol-Barabhum MEMU: Will operate only up to Adra Station on April 10. Train No. 63594/63593 - Asansol-Purulia-Asansol MEMU: Will operate only up to Adra Station on April 8.

This development is part of the ongoing railway maintenance and infrastructure improvement efforts. The cancellation and route shortening of these trains are likely to cause considerable inconvenience to daily commuters and long-distance travelers. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates and alternate travel arrangements before planning their journeys during this period.