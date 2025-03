Jharkhand: Two security personnel injured in IED blast in Chaibasa, airlifted to Ranchi for treatment Security forces have intensified combing operations in the area following the blast. Further details are awaited.

Two security personnel, including a Sub-Inspector of the CRPF 193rd battalion, were injured in an IED blast in the forest area of Marangponga under Chotanagra Police Station limits in West Singhbhum district.