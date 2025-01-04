Jharkhand: Four dead, several injured after truck slams auto rickshaw in Dumka

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Auto-rickshaw damaged in a collision

In a tragic accident, four people lost their lives while several others were injured after an auto they were travelling in collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Dumka, the police said. The accident took place on Saturday evening in the Mufassil Police Station area.

Soon after the accident, rescue efforts were started and the injured were rushed to the hospital. Providing details about the accident, SDPO Vijay Kumar Mahato said that the truck was seized by the police. He said, " 4 people died in an accident that took place between auto and truck in the Mufassil Police Station area...injured are being treated. The truck has been seized."

Circle Officer (Dumka) Amar Kumar said that the incident occurred near Dasoraidih village under Mufassil police station when they were returning home from a picnic at Masanjore dam. Meanwhile, a Dumka-based advocate said the deceased included his younger brother, his wife and his daughter.

Regarding the truck involved in the accident, the officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station Satyam Kumar said the truck had been impounded, but the driver managed to escape.

Earlier on Friday, three persons died and 13 others were injured after a collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu, the police said. The accident took place on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road in Satbarwa area which is 30 km from Medininagar, the district headquarters, when the goods vehicle collided with the bus due to dense fog and low visibility, they said.

A police official said, "The truck driver was killed on the spot, and more than 13 passengers were injured in the collision. Two of the injured, who were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi, succumbed later."

