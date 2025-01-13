Jharkhand parents' body urges NCPCR to action against Dhanbad school principal for humiliating girl students

Follow us on Image Source : X Jharkhand parents' body approach NCPCR

The Jharkhand Abhibhawak Mahasangh (JAM) has approached to NCPCR seeking action against a Dhanbad school principal for humiliating girl students. The parents' body on Sunday wrote to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and demanded action under the POCSO Act. The school principal is accused of ordering 80 girls of class 10 to remove their shirts for scribing on them.

'Shameful act by the principal'

The Jharkhand Abhibhawak Mahasangh (JAM) accused the principal of committing a "shameful act". As per the parents, girls were forced to return home in their blazers without shirts. "The students were celebrating pen day. But, the order to remove the shirts for writing messages and sending them home in blazers was a shameful act by the principal. So, we wrote to NCPCR for action against the principal. A copy of our complaint was also forwarded to SCPCR," JAM president Pappu Singh said.

Threatened to stage dharna

The parents' body further threatened to stage a dharna on January 14 if the administration failed to take action against the principal.

The incident took place in a prestigious school in Digwadih under Jorapokhar police station area on Friday. Parents lodged a complaint with Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra stating that students were celebrating ‘pen day’ by writing messages on each others' shirts, after their exams were over.

The principal, who is a woman, objected to the celebration and asked the students to remove their shirts, even though they sought an apology.

“Several guardians lodged complaints against the principal. We also talked to some of the victim girls. The administration has taken the matter seriously. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter," Deputy Commissioner said.

The committee consists of the sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, district social welfare officer and the sub-divisional police officer. Action would be taken on the basis of the probe panel's report.

(With PTI inputs)