Jharkhand: Ex-CM Champai Soren under house arrest ahead of tribals protest against land acquisition Security has been heightened in Ranchi in view of the protest. Barricades have been placed at all the strategic points.

Ranchi:

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was on Sunday placed under house arrest ahead of the proposed protests by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a state-run hospital, PTI reported citing the police. Champai’s son Babulal Soren and his supporters were also detained on their way to Ranchi.

"Champai Soren is under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the tribal outfits' protests," PTI quoted Ranchi City Deputy Superintendent of Police, K V Raman, as saying.

On being questioned over the detention and protest, Champai said he will share all the details by evening.

Security beefed up in Ranchi

Security has been heightened in Ranchi in view of the protest. Barricades have been placed at all the strategic points.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Soren alleged the JMM-led government in the state was grabbing the land belonging to tribals. He said the state government forcefully took land of tribals in Ranchi's Nagri area for Rs 1000 crore RIMS-2 hospital. He said the tribals were neither paid compensation nor served with notices to vacate the land.

“I have decided to join the August 24 'Hal Joto, Ropa Ropo' (plough field, plant saplings) protest by farmers, whose land was forcefully acquired by the government. The farmers were stopped from tilling their land by fencing it. The government is also not ready to show the deed of the land. I am not against the hospital project. There are several acres of barren or unused land in Ranchi where the hospital could be built,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Tribals under attack in state, says Champai

Soren said tribals were under attack in the state and those fighting for their rights were being killed.

"Their land are being taken away, and tribals who are fighting for their rights are being killed.Surya Hansda, who contested several assembly polls and was providing free education to children, was arrested and killed in an encounter because he was a tribal," he said.

"But what has our society gained? We are said to be the owners of this land, but the bitter truth is that today we are dependent on the 5 kg of rice from the ration card.We sit waiting for it. This situation must change," he added.