Jharkhand elections results: Kalpana trails in Gandey, check performance of other members of Soren family

Jharkhand elections results 2024: According to the early trends of the vote counting by the Election Commission of India, Jharkhand was witnessing a close contest as the BJP-led NDA was leading in 32 of the 81 assembly seats and the JMM-led INDIA bloc in the state was ahead in 48. The current trends favour the ruling alliance but the final picture will be clear after a few hours. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Soren family which holds a significant influence in Jharkhand politics. The four members are in the fray across the fences.

Check here how the Soren family performed in the Jharkhand Assembly elections:

CM Hemant Soren is ahead by 8,202 votes in Barhait

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 8,202 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom.

In 2019, Soren contested two seats -- Barhait and Dumka -- and won both by a margin of 25,740 and 13,188 respectively. Later, he vacated Dumka seat from where his brother Basant Soren got elected in the bypoll. Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case.

Kalpana Soren trails

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana was trailing in Gandey Assembly seat by 4,593 votes against her nearest BJP rival Muniya Devi after the second round of counting, according to the Election Commission. Devi was leading with 16,943 votes.

Kalpana had won the seat in a bypoll on June 4 this year after it fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. She had defeated BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes. Kalpana had embarked on a political journey during the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM in Giridih district on March 4 this year.

BJP's Sita Soren trails against Congress' Irfan Ansari

According to the early trends of the vote counting by the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren was trailing against Irfan Ansari from Congress by 14,495 votes on the Jamtara constituency. Sita Soren had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Basant Soren trails on Dumka seat

Basan Soren, JMM founder Shibu Soren's younger son and brother of the CM, was trailing by 4,982 against BJP candidate Sunil Soren on the Dumka seat.

Dumka, which went to poll in the second phase of the election on November 20, witnessed a high-stake battle between BJP candidate Sunil Soren and JMM candidate Basant Soren. As per the Election Commission's website, BJP's Sunil Soren is currently leading the seat by more than 4,982 votes followed by JMM's Basant Soren. Hemant Soren represented the Dumka seat in the 2019 elections.

