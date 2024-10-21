Jharkhand Assembly Election: JMM, Congress and RJD resolve seat-sharing issues, say sources | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, sources on Monday confirmed that a consensus has been reached on 70 seats within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. However, the final decision on seat-sharing is expected to be made later tonight. Sources mentioned that the top leadership of all parties is currently engaged in final discussions. While the decision regarding the remaining 11 seats, out of a total of 81, is still pending, it is believed that 4 seats will be allocated to the Left parties and 7 to the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Notably, this is the first time that Left parties are being included as part of the alliance in Jharkhand, and they will also be getting their share of seats in the elections.

Moreover, as a part of the alliance, the sources also revealed that the Congress party may cut tickets for 1 or 2 sitting MLAs, while the rest of the sitting MLAs are likely to be retained, i.e., the party may confirm their tickets. The Congress is expected to receive 29 seats in the alliance, down from the 31 seats it contested last time. In the previous election, 17 Congress MLAs won.

Likely seat-sharing allocation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): 41 seats

Congress: 29 seats

Left parties: 4 seats

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD): 7 seats

Last elections seat sharing allocation:

JMM: 43 seats

Congress: 31 seats

RJD: 7 seats

Some possible Congress candidates in Jharkhand: