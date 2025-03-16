Jharkhand: 36-year-old man allegedly kills his three children, later dies by suicide It is suspected that the man strangled his three children to death and then hanged himself, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar said after preliminary investigation.

A pall of gloom has descended upon Maheshliti village in the Pirtand police station area of Jharkhand's Giridih district following the discovery of four bodies in a local residence on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Sanaul Ansari, a mason by profession, and his three children: daughters Afreen Parveen (12) and Zaiba Naz (8), and son Safaul Ansari (6).

Preliminary police investigations suggest a tragic sequence of events, with authorities suspecting that Sanaul Ansari strangled his three young children before taking his own life by hanging. The horrifying discovery was made by concerned neighbours who grew worried by the lack of activity at Sanaul's home during the pre-dawn hours of Ramzan (Sehri). Upon entering the house, they found Sanaul hanging and the lifeless bodies of his three children nearby.

The local police from Khokhara police station were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene, accompanied by Dumri Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Prasad. A forensic team is also being dispatched to gather crucial evidence. The bodies have been sent to Giridih Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar confirmed the incident and stated that preliminary investigations point towards a case of murder-suicide. "It is suspected that the man strangled his three children to death and then hanged himself," SP Kumar said. He assured that the case would be thoroughly investigated from all possible angles.

Villagers reported that Sanaul Ansari worked as a mason and also ran a small ration and clothing shop from his residence. His wife was reportedly away at her parents' house in Jamdha village, having left two days before the tragic incident. She returned to Maheshliti upon receiving news of the devastating loss.

The motive behind this shocking incident remains unclear. SDPO Sumit Prasad stated that the police are exploring all potential reasons and will be questioning Sanaul's wife and other family members to shed light on the circumstances leading to this tragedy.

The incident has deeply shaken the local community, leaving residents in disbelief and mourning the sudden and incomprehensible loss of four lives. Authorities are continuing their investigation to piece together the events that led to this devastating outcome.

(Input from agencies)