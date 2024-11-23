Jamshedpur East Assembly Election Results LIVE: Will BJP's Purnima Sahu wins voters' trust?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamshedpur East Assembly Election Results 2024

Jamshedpur East Assembly Election Result 2024: The vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, with the Jamshedpur East constituency emerging as a key battleground. This constituency, which was part of the first phase of voting on November 13, is set for a high-stakes contest in the 2024 elections. The race is particularly fierce, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, as their candidate. Facing strong competition, Ajoy Kumar, the former Jharkhand Congress president, will represent the Congress party. Additionally, Tarun Kumar De has been selected as the candidate for the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), further intensifying the rivalry in this key constituency.

Counting for votes begins for the Jamshedpur East Assembly Elections

Jamshedpur East is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand and comes under the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jamshedpur East comes under the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand State. In 2019, Saryu Roy of the Independent won the seat by defeating Raghubar Das of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15833 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vidhyut Baran Mahato won from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 259782 votes by defeating Samir Kumar Mohanty of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The main parties in the constituency are the BJP, Congress and the JMM.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 assembly elections, independent candidate Saryu Roy emerged victorious in Jamshedpur East with 73,945 votes, while BJP's Raghubar Das received 58,112 votes, and Congress Gaurav Vallabh secured 18,976 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP's Raghubar Das won with 103,427 votes, followed by Congress Anand Bihari Dubey with 33,270 votes, and JVM(P)s Abhay Singh with 20,815 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.