Jamshedpur East Assembly Election: Will BJP's Purnima Sahu win voters' trust? All eyes on first phase of polls

Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases, on November 13 and November 20.

Jamshedpur East Assembly Election 2024: The Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency is set for a high-stake battle in the 2024 elections as Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar is up against BJP candidate Purnima Das Sahu in a bid to retain his seat. BJP's Raghubar Das was a constant winner from 1995 till 2014. However, the 2024 polls are being closely watched, as the margin of votes in the last election narrowed significantly. In 2014, Raghubar Das won this seat with a margin of 70157 votes, but in 2019, the gap was reduced to just 22853 votes.

Jamshedpur East Assembly Election 2024: Key candidates

Several contestants from various parties are set to contest the Jamshedpur East Assembly elections. The BJP has fielded Purnima Sahu, while the JLKM has nominated Tarun Kumar De. The Congress has fielded Ajoy Kumar this time.

Jamshedpur East Assembly Constituency

Jamshedpur East is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand and comes under the Jamshedpur Lok sabha constituency. Jamshedpur East comes under East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand State. In 2019, Saryu Roy of the Independent won the seat by defeating Raghubar Das of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15833 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vidhyut Baran Mahato won from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 259782 votes by defeating Samir Kumar Mohanty of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The main parties in the constituency are the BJP, Congress and the JMM.

Jamshedpur East Constituency Demographic Profile

According to Election Commission data, there were 174741 voters in the Jamshedpur East constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections, with 93154 male and 81587 female voters. No voters were recorded in the third-gender category. Additionally, 354 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Jamshedpur East constituency was 168215, with 91179 male voters and 77036 female voters. There were 56 valid postal votes in the constituency.

When will Jamshedpur East vote?

The Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency is set to go to the polls in the first phase, with results scheduled to be announced on November 23 (Saturday).

Jamshedpur East Constituency: Past winners

1967: MJ Akhauri- Indian National Congress

1969: Kedar Das-Communist Party of India

1972: Kedar Das-Communist Party of India

1977: Dina Nath Pandey- Bharatiya Janata Party

1980: Dina Nath Pandey- Bharatiya Janata Party

1985: Darayus Nariman-Indian National Congress

1990: Dina Nath Pandey-Bharatiya Janata Party

1995: Raghubar Das-Bharatiya Janata Party

2000: Raghubar Das-Bharatiya Janata Party

2005: Raghubar Das-Bharatiya Janata Party

2009: Raghubar Das-Bharatiya Janata Party

2014: Raghubar Das-Bharatiya Janata Party

2019: Saryu Roy-Independent

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. Counting for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand will take place on November 23, coinciding with the counting for Maharashtra's 288 constituencies.

The BJP, which lost power to the Hemant Soren-led JMM in 2019, is aiming to regain control in the tribal-dominated state. The BJP is contesting in 68 seats in alliance with the AJSU, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas). The remaining 13 constituencies are divided among its allies.