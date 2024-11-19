Jharkhand: Coach of Jhajha-Bardhaman passenger train derails after being hit by truck | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@JHARKHANDRAIL A truck hit the train near rail-crossing in Deoghar

A train accident was reported in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Tuesday. According to the Railways authorities, a coach of a passenger train derailed after being hit by a truck. The incident took place at Rohini Nawadih railway crossing on the Madhupur-Jasidih section around 2 pm.

Eastern Railways CPRO Kaushik Mitra said the train movement on the track has been affected and efforts to restore the train services on the route have been underway.

He said the train was on its way to Bardhaman junction in West Bengal from Jhajha in Bihar when it was hit by the asbestos-filled truck.

“The gatesman was lowering the barrier of a level crossing when the truck tried to cross it and hit the train. Four wheels of the first coach derailed. However, no casualty or injury was reported,” he added.

The official said a team has been sent to the spot to lift the coach with the help of a crane.

3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah

Earlier on November 9, three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal. A South Eastern Railway official said no casualties or major injuries have been reported in the accident.

The derailment occurred at Nalpur around 5.30 am, the SER official said. "The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far," SER spokesperson Omprakash Charan said.

Two coaches - a third AC economy and a third AC - and a parcel van of the train got derailed when the rake was crossing over from one track to another, he said.

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in the Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, he said.

An accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur reached the derailment spot, he said. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to their destinations.