Heatwave alert! IMD issues yellow warning for Jharkhand as temperatures reach 43 degrees Celsius Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said that maximum temperatures across Jharkhand are currently hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

Ranchi:

Heatwave has swept parts of Jharkhand with mercury soaring in several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert for the heatwave for the regions of Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts till April 26.

On Thursday, temperatures in Daltonganj reached 43 degrees Celsius.

Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said that maximum temperatures across Jharkhand are currently hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, prompting the issuance of a heat wave alert for the southern region of the state.

He added that the Santhal Pargana region is also witnessing high temperatures. On Wednesday, Daltonganj recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43°C, which is 2.2 degrees above normal. This was followed by Jamshedpur at 42.6°C and Chaibasa at 42.4°C, while Ranchi recorded 38.8°C.

Anand noted that no major change in maximum temperatures is expected for the next three days. However, a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius may be seen starting April 27, with rain and hailstorm activity likely to bring some relief.

(With PTI inputs)