Gandey Assembly Election 2024: Can Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana beat BJP's Muniya Devi?

Gandey Assembly Election 2024: Gandey is one of the Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand which is a general seat. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All Jharkhand Students Union are the main parties in the constituency.

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Dr Sarfraj Ahmad from JMM won the seat with a margin of 8,855 votes. Sarfraj was polled 65,023 votes with a vote share of 34.71 per cent and defeated Jai Prakash Verma from BJP who secured 56,168 votes (29.98 per cent). Arjun Baitha of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) garnered 15,361 votes and came on third position.

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Jai Prakash Verma of the BJP won the seat and was polled 48,838 votes. Salikhan Soren from JMM received 38,559 votes, and Sarfaraz Ahmed from Congress secured 35,727 votes.

Kalpana Soren VS Muniya Devi

Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren of JMM, will be contesting this seat, where BJP's Muniya Devi is her opponent. In a 2024 assembly by-election, Kalpana Soren emerged victorious with 1,09,827 votes. Dilip Verma of the BJP received 82,678 votes, and 4,219 voters chose the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

In the 2019 elections, Sarfaraz Ahmed of the JMM became the MLA from. However, he resigned in December 2023 and became a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha.

Kalpana Soren is currently representing the Gandey constituency. She had won the constituency in a bypoll held in May this year by beating BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes. The seat became vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. Kalpana Soren, the JMM leader and wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, filed her nomination as her party candidate from the Gandey Assembly constituency.

Soren will be facing BJP’s Muniya Devi, who is currently the chairperson of the Giridih District Council. Interestingly, Muniya Devi was a housewife before 2010, when she was elected as a Zila Parishad Member and then became the president of Zila Parishad from Jamua East in 2010-11. In 2022, she was again elected Zila Parishad Member and became the Zila Parishad president.

When will Gandey vote?

The 2024 Assembly elections in Gandey are scheduled for November 20 (Wednesday). Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases, on November 13 and November 20.

The results will be announced on November 23 (Saturday).