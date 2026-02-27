Chatra Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: Rakesh Kumar, Deepu Verma, Poonam Kumari win

New Delhi:

Chatra is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, located in the northern part of the state in eastern India. The area is considered semi-urban and falls within the Chatra district. This constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes and forms a part of the Chatra Lok Sabha seat, which is a general category parliamentary constituency. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, residents of Chatra cast their votes on November 13, and counting was scheduled for November 23.

What happened in the 2018 municipal council elections?

In the 2018 Chatra Nagar Parishad elections, Gunja Devi of the BJP had become the Chairperson, while Sudesh Kumar of JVM was elected Vice-Chairperson.

