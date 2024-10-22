Borio Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Borio Assembly Election 2024

Borio Assembly Election 2024: The Borio Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 2 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Borio comes under Sahebganj district of Jharkhand. Borio Assembly constituency is part of Rajmahal (Lok Sabha constituency). The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are some of the main parties in the constituency. In 2019 Assembly elections, Lobin Hembrom of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won the seat by defeating Surya Narayan Hansada of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 17, 924 votes. The Borio constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20.

The Borio Assembly constituency holds strategic importance in Jharkhand politics, especially for the BJP. With its mix of urban and rural voters, the constituency will likely see a competitive contest in 2024, with key issues of development, employment, and industrial growth shaping the outcome.

Borio Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 250607 electors in the Borio constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 127362 were male and 123242 were female electors. No voter belonged to the third gender. Over 625 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of electors in the Borio constituency was 233878. Out of this, 120069 electors were male and 113809 were female electors. There were 203 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Borio Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

Borio Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Boriowill will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Borio Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a ticket to Lobin Hembrom and the candidates from other parties are yet to be declared.

Borio Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM candidate Lobin Hembrom won the seat with a margin of 17924 votes (11.16%). He was polled 77365 votes with a vote share of 47.4%. He defeated BJP candidate Surya Narayan Hansada, who got 59441 votes (36.42%). Tala Marandi of the AJSUP stood third with 8955 votes (5.495 vote share). The total number of valid votes polled was 163232 (65.13%).

Borio Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2000: Lobin Hembrom (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2005: Tala Marandi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2009: Lobin Hembrom (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2014: Tala Marandi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Lobin Hembrom (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

Borio Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Borio Assembly constituency was 163232 or 65.13 per cent.