Babulal Marandi appointed BJP legislative party leader in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Dhanwar MLA Babulal Marandi as the leader of its legislative party in the Jharkhand Assembly. During a meeting held in Ranchi, Marandi, who also serves as the Jharkhand BJP president, was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party. His appointment comes amid the party’s strategic push to strengthen its leadership in the state.

BJP's central leadership oversees the process

Ahead of the decision, the BJP parliamentary board on Wednesday had announced two central observers to oversee the election of the party’s legislative leader. Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr. K Laxman (MP) were assigned the responsibility of supervising the process.

Marandi’s selection signals the BJP’s continued focus on consolidating its position in Jharkhand as the party gears up for upcoming political challenges in the state.