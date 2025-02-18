Water crisis hits Kashmir? Historic Achabal Spring dries up for first time, farmers express concern Water crisis hits Kashmir? The severe water crisis has affected the farmers, who rely on natural water sources for crops and orchards. Some of the farmers said the land is dry, nothing is growing, and even drinking water is scarce.

Apart from Bengaluru, the water crisis is also hitting Kashmir hard this season as the region is experiencing an unprecedented environmental crisis due to rising temperatures, deficient rainfall, and depleting groundwater levels. The Jammu and Kashmir region received very less precipitation in January and February 2025 with 80% deficit in rain and snowfall in the last three months. This environmental crisis and weather conditions led to the drying up of water bodies, shrinking glaciers, and frequent forest fires.

Among the notable water bodies, the Achabal Mughal Garden Spring in South Kashmir which is major source for 15 villages and a contributor to the Jhelum River dried up completely for the first time in history.

Apart from this, Varinag Spring, which is another key Jhelum tributary, has also recorded a 40% drop in water levels, causing Jhelum to reach its lowest-ever flow level.

Water crisis hits Kashmir: Farmers express concern

With the increasing water scarcity in the region, local farmers expressed concern about the implications for agriculture and horticulture. They said if water is not available, how can they irrigate land and this water shortages have already started in nearby areas, and people are suffering as they now rely on water tankers. Some of the farmers called for collective action to safeguard local water bodies from pollution.

Water crisis hits Kashmir: Here’s what experts say

Amid water crisis, experts said this alarming crisis is happening due to combination of rising temperatures, deficient rainfall, and depleting groundwater levels. Some of the experts said that climate change has changed te precipitation patterns in Kashmir, affecting the natural springs that have sustained Achabal Garden for centuries.

Water crisis hits Kashmir: Farmers impacted

The severe water crisis has affected the farmers, who rely on natural water sources for crops and orchards. Some of the farmers said the land is dry, nothing is growing, and even drinking water is scarce. In the wake of these developments, authorities have deployed water tankers to supply affected villages, but nearly 80% of the area has been impacted.