Vande Bharat Express completes trial run on world’s highest Chenab bridge, reaches Srinagar | VIDEO

Image Source : PTI The specially designed Vande Bharat completed its trial run in connecting Kashmir by rail.

The Vande Bharat Express train finally arrived in Kashmir as it completed its trial run on Saturday. The specially-designed Vande Bharat train connects Kashmir by rail. This was made successful after many years of hard work and dedication and some engineering marvels. The train, which travelled from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) railway station to Srinagar railway station, passed through the Chenab bridge - the world's highest rail bridge.

The train, on its maiden trial run, arrived at Srinagar station at 11:30 am in the Nowgam area on the city's outskirts from Katra in Jammu. A large number of people and railway officials were waiting for the train since morning, many of them came with garlands to welcome the officials on board the train. After a brief halt at the station, the train reached Budgam station to complete its trial run.

Specially designed to challenge winter conditions

According to railway officials, the Vande Bharat Express train has been specially designed to operate seamlessly in the challenging winter conditions of Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Katra-Srinagar rail route.

The train includes special climatic features. The train is also fitted with heating elements in the windshield that automatically defrost the driver's front lookout glass.

Vande Bharat Kashmir

Marking a significant milestone in rail connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir, these trains are specially equipped to endure the harsh winter conditions of the Kashmir Valley, incorporating advanced technologies to enhance passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.

"It has heating units to withstand sub-zero temperatures, heating pads to avoid the freezing of water in pipes and tanks, and an ambient temperature control system in the driver's cab. All these facilities have been designed to deal with the snowy and cold conditions," Northern Railway's Chief Area Manager (Srinagar) Saqib Yousuf said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train from Katra after the Commissioner of Railway Safety gave the green signal to run the train service on the Katra-Baramulla section. The date of the flagging off ceremony has not been announced yet.