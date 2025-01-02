Three friends found dead in J-K hotel under mysterious circumstances, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the spot

J-K hotel death: Three friends, who came for New Year celebrations, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Bhaderwah town in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victims were identified as Mukesh Singh (39), Ashutosh, and Sunny, all residents of Jammu. The trio had arrived in the town to celebrate the New Year.

What did the police say?

According to senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Sandeep Mehta, the police were alerted after Ashutosh did not respond to the repeated phone calls from his family. "We received a call from Jammu saying that a person named Ashutosh had come with his two friends to Bhaderwah to celebrate the new year. He was not responding to phone calls," SSP Mehta said.

"Our team tracked and located them. They were in a hotel room. The door was locked from the inside. When the team managed to get into the room - they found all three people unconscious," he added.

Probe underway

The SSP Mehta further said that the victims were declared dead on the spot by doctors. A forensic team was called in to examine the scene and gather further evidence.

"A formal investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths. We are exploring all angles, and the preliminary cause appears to be suffocation," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Security forces arrest 4 terror terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Has crime reduced in the year 2024 | Check full details here