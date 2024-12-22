Two terrorist associates arrested in J-K's Sopore, security forces seize pistol, cash

Follow us on Image Source : MANZOOR MIR/ INDIA TV The terrorists were arrested at a checking point in Yarbugh.

Two terrorist associates were arrested in a joint operation on Sunday from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The two arrested were identified as Rashid Bhat and Sajid Ismail Haroo, both residents of Arwani village in Anantnag. Security forces have reportedly arms and ammunitions from their possession including, a pistol, five live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades and cash amounting to Rs 10,600.

The arrests were carried out during a checking carried out by a joint team of security forces including Sopore Police, 32 Rashtriya Rifles personnel and CRPF at Yarbugh.

Recent terror associate arrests and encounter

On Saturday, police arrested a terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. An official said that a person was seen moving suspiciously at a checkpoint in north Kashmir's Nadihal area.

He said that when confronted by security forces, the person, identified as Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik, a resident of Bandipora's Gundpora tried to flee, however, he was apprehended by the police.

A pistol, one hand grenade and 15 bullets had been recovered from the terror aide.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including a self-styled top commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

During the operation, two security personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of the day. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said.

The search operation reportedly turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on security forces. The killed terrorists included a self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali, who was allegedly involved in a series of terror related crimes in the south Kashmir area.

The others were identified as all local residents: Irfan Lone, Adil Hussain, Mushtaq Itoo, and Yasir Javaid.

