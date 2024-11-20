Srinagar sees winter chill as temperature drops to minus 0.7 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Srinagar winter: Srinagar and several other parts of Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping below freezing point in most places of the valley. According to officials, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

The officials said that several locations across the Kashmir Valley experienced the coldest night of the season, with most areas recording sub-zero temperatures. Qazigund registered a minimum of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. Shopian experienced an even colder night, with the mercury dropping to minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg ski resort registered a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara town minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag was the only weather station where the minimum settled above the freezing point at 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department has said the weather would stay generally till November 23. On November 24, the weather would likely be cloudy with a possibility of light rain/light snow, especially in the higher reaches, at scattered places of Kashmir.

