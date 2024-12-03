Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Terrorist killed in encounter during joint ops of army, J-K Police in Srinagar

Terrorist killed in encounter during joint ops of army, J-K Police in Srinagar

The sounds of gunfire were heard during the cordon and search operation conducted by security forces in the upper hilly area of ​​Harwan area of ​​Srinagar on Monday night. Following this, the area was sealed.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Srinagar
Published : Dec 03, 2024 8:46 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 9:40 IST
terrorist killed in srinagar
Image Source : INDIA TV Security forces present in Srinagar's Harwan

In the latest development, security forces neautralised a terrorist on Tuesady in an overnight joint search and cordon operation that was launched on Monday night in upper reaches of Dachigam forest in Srinagar's Harwan. The operation of the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway.

According to sources, the security forces initiated the operation after receiving information about suspicious movement. There was a suspicion of terrorist presence or suspicious activity in the area. During the search and cordon operation contact was established as souds of firing were heard. The forces purused the operation proactively after that.

Reacting to the development, Kashmir Zone Police took to X and said, "Based on specific intelligence input, joint parties of SFs launched CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest. Contact established. OP is in progress. Details shall follow."

As per sources, the terrorists opened fire late at night and tried to sneak from the area. However, given the intelligence inputs, the security forces had already cordoned off the area closng all extry, exit points. With start of the day, the encounter intensified leading to the killing of terrorists. It is said that 2-3 terrorists were present in the area. The route where the encounted ensued facilitates connectivity to South Kashmir's Tral. As per the information, the terrorists were likely trying to move from one location to another.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement