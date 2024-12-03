Terrorist killed in encounter during joint ops of army, J-K Police in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Security forces present in Srinagar's Harwan

In the latest development, security forces neautralised a terrorist on Tuesady in an overnight joint search and cordon operation that was launched on Monday night in upper reaches of Dachigam forest in Srinagar's Harwan. The operation of the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway.

According to sources, the security forces initiated the operation after receiving information about suspicious movement. There was a suspicion of terrorist presence or suspicious activity in the area. During the search and cordon operation contact was established as souds of firing were heard. The forces purused the operation proactively after that.

Reacting to the development, Kashmir Zone Police took to X and said, "Based on specific intelligence input, joint parties of SFs launched CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest. Contact established. OP is in progress. Details shall follow."

As per sources, the terrorists opened fire late at night and tried to sneak from the area. However, given the intelligence inputs, the security forces had already cordoned off the area closng all extry, exit points. With start of the day, the encounter intensified leading to the killing of terrorists. It is said that 2-3 terrorists were present in the area. The route where the encounted ensued facilitates connectivity to South Kashmir's Tral. As per the information, the terrorists were likely trying to move from one location to another.