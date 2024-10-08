Sajad Gani Lone, JKPC candidate, wins by margin of 662 votes from Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara seat

Follow us on Image Source : SAJAD GANI LONE (X) Jammu and Kashmir People Conference (candidate Sajad Gani Lone.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir People Conference (JKPC) candidate Sajad Gani Lone won from the Handwara seat by a margin of 662 votes. He defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan.

After his victory, Sajad Lone said, "My gratitude and thanks to the people of Handwara I will always be there to serve you. I can never repay this debt."

Will fight for statehood on floor of assembly: Lone

J&K People's Conference President and winning candidate from Handwara Assembly seat, Sajad Gani Lone said, "The last time I was elected from here, I went to India's most empowered and powerful assembly. Today, unfortunately, after what happened here on August 5, I am going to India's weakest assembly. We will fight for statehood on the floor of the assembly and wherever possible. I request BJP to stop their experiments here. You never know which new beast is created here because of their experiments."