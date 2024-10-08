Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
  Sajad Gani Lone, JKPC candidate, wins by margin of 662 votes from Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara seat

Sajad Gani Lone, JKPC candidate, wins by margin of 662 votes from Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara seat

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: Sajad Gani Lone said that we will fight for statehood on the floor of the assembly of Jammu and Kashmir and wherever possible.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kupwara Updated on: October 08, 2024 17:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir People Conference (JKPC) candidate Sajad Gani Lone won from the Handwara seat by a margin of 662 votes. He defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan. 

Sajad Lone secured a total of 29,812 votes from the Handwara constituency. 

After his victory, Sajad Lone said, "My gratitude and thanks to the people of Handwara  I will always be there to serve you. I can never repay this debt." 

Will fight for statehood on floor of assembly: Lone 

J&K People's Conference President and winning candidate from Handwara Assembly seat, Sajad Gani Lone said, "The last time I was elected from here, I went to India's most empowered and powerful assembly. Today, unfortunately, after what happened here on August 5, I am going to India's weakest assembly. We will fight for statehood on the floor of the assembly and wherever possible. I request BJP to stop their experiments here. You never know which new beast is created here because of their experiments."

