Rights without knowledge are of no use, says CJI Gavai

Stressing the importance of making a citizen aware of his rights, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Sunday said that rights "without any knowledge are of no use". He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the North Zone Regional Conference of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

"The judges and lawyers together have to ensure justice for the last citizen of the country. The NALSA works in this direction, and we try to take the NALSA work to remote areas of the country -- be it in Ladakh, the Northeast or Rajasthan. Unless people have the knowledge of their rights, the rights are of no use," he said.

In his address, he also emphasised the need to rectify the past's aberrations and restore the old Kashmir, where all communities lived in harmony. "There have been aberrations, but we have to work to remove these. This dialogue between judges and lawyers will give a new perspective. I am sure this programme will help in rebuilding the traditional Kashmir where all communities -- Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs -- used to live together," he said.

"Through the Constitution of the country, we have promised ourselves justice -- political, social and economic. We are bound to see that justice is implemented in its true spirit. The legal fraternity needs to have a commitment to the true values of the Constitution," he noted.

BR Ambedkar brought political justice through 'one person, one vote'

During his address, Gavai also lauded BR Ambedkar, saying he brought political justice through "one person, one vote". He also spoke about his earlier visits to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, and said that he has received a lot of love and support from the people of the two union territories (UT).

"I feel like I have come to my hometown. I am thankful for all the love and affection showered on me. I have been to all parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The tradition of sufism here promotes secularism as enshrined in the Constitution of India. People from all faiths visit the dargahs and temples, and other religious places here," he said.

On the issues raised by the representatives of the Bar from Ladakh, Kashmir, and Jammu, he said that while he did not have the authority to address these, he would convey the same to the concerned authorities, including the Collegium.

(With inputs from PTI)