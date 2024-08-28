Rigging in 1987, hanging of Maqbool Bhat happened during NC rule: Mehbooba slams Farooq Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed NC chief Farooq Abdullah and said rigging in 1987 and hanging of Maqbool Bhat happened during the NC rule in the valley.

Talking about the Congress-NC alliance, Mehboobs said this is not the first time relationship like that. She alleged that the NC did rigging to sideline the MAF and militancy went up in Jammu and kashmir.

Taking about the upcoming assembly polls, she said the PDP has always fought alone. "We have always fought alone. Ever since our party was formed, we have fought alone and with the support of the people. We have fought to remove the sufferings of the people here,” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti highlighted that the basic agenda of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is to provide the people of Jammu and Kashmir peace with dignity. She added that her party has always fought the elections on its own for the sake of the people.

"The basic agenda of the PDP is to place Jammu and Kashmir into an era of dignity. To give peace with dignity. We are moving forward with that agenda. Whether someone is with us or not, people should be us," the PDP President added.

She said this while responding to queries about the expectations of the PDP in the wake of pre-poll alliance of the Congress and the National Conference days ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier Mehbooba Mufti said that "if the Congress-NC alliance are ready to accept PDP's agenda they are ready to support them."

In their election manifesto, the PDP promised efforts to restore Articles 370 and 35A, initiate diplomatic dialogues between India and Pakistan, and ensure the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

This time, the Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness multi-cornered contests on most seats. It is the first assembly poll since the abrogation of Article 370.