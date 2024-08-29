Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pulwama Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The Pulwama Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is numbered as constituency 34 and is also part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. The main parties in this constituency are the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). Mohd. Khalil Band then candidate of of the JKPDP has represented the Pulwama constituency three times, in 2014, 2008, and 2002. Previously, the constituency was won by JKN's Bashir Ahmed Nengroo in 1996.

Pulwama Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission data, there were 30,135 registered voters in the Pulwama constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, comprising 16,856 male voters and 13,279 female voters, with no voters from the third gender. A total of 48 postal votes were cast, with 33 considered valid.

In the 2008 elections, there were 29,179 registered voters in the Pulwama constituency. Out of these, 17,506 were male and 11,673 were female voters. A total of 58 postal votes were casted in the constituency, however 49 of them were rejected.

Pulwama Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll date

The Pulwama constituency will go to the polls on September 18, 2024, in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, alongside other constituencies, including Pampore, Anantnag and Kulgam.

Pulwama Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result date

The results for the Pulwama constituency, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, will be declared on October 4, 2024.

Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024: Candidates list

As of now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not announced its candidate for the Pulwama seat. However, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has fielded Mohammad Khalil Band, a three-time MLA from the seat, who previously contested on a JKPDP ticket. The JKPDP has fielded Waheed Ur Rehman Para, the party's youth president, for the 2024 elections.

Pulwama Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (candidates and parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKPDP candidate Mohd. Khalil Band won the Pulwama seat with a margin of 1,032 votes, securing 11,631 votes (38.55% of the total vote share). He defeated JKNC candidate Ghulam Nabi Wani, who received 10,599 votes (35.13%). The JKPDF candidate Ab. Quyoom Mir was third with 1,850 votes (6.13%), while independent candidate Sana Ullah Dar was fourth with 1,760 votes (5.83%). The total number of valid votes cast was 29,879.

In the 2008 elections, JKPDP candidate Mohd. Khalil Band won the seat with 10,639 votes, capturing 36.45% of the vote share. Independent candidate Sana Ullah Dar came in second with 4,003 votes (13.71%), losing to Band by a margin of 6,636 votes. The total number of valid votes cast in the constituency was 29,188. JKNC candidate Ghulam Nabi Wani finished third with 3,246 votes (11.12%), and independent candidate Mohammad Maqbool came fourth with 3,202 votes (10.97%).

Pulwama Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Mohammad Ibrahim Dar (JKN)

1983: Sana Ullah Dar (JKN)

1987: Bashir Ahmad Nengroo (JKN)

1996: Bashir Ahmad Nengroo (JKN)

2002: Mohd. Khalil Band (JKPDP)

2008: Mohd. Khalil Bandh (JKPDP)

2014: Mohd. Khalil Band (JKPDP)

Pulwama Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, the total number of valid votes cast in the Pulwama constituency was 29,879. In the 2008 elections, the total number of valid votes was 29,188.