PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel, pays tribute to workers and reminisces about his connection to J-K

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, marking a significant milestone for the region’s infrastructure. The 6.4 km-long tunnel, which will provide year-round access to the Sonamarg tourist resort, is expected to boost tourism and improve connectivity in the area, especially during harsh winters when the traditional routes are often blocked by snow.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the seven workers who lost their lives during the construction of the tunnel. “I would like to thank all the brothers who worked under extremely difficult circumstances, risking their lives for the progress of the country and Jammu and Kashmir. Today, I also remember the seven colleagues who sacrificed their lives to make this project a reality,” Modi said, honouring their contributions.

The Prime Minister further reflected on his deep personal connection with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reminiscing about his earlier days of political work in the region. "Two days ago, our CM Omar Abdullah posted some pictures of this place on social media. After seeing those pictures, my eagerness to come here among you increased even more,” Modi said. “I have had a long association with this region, having spent time in places like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Baramulla, where we would walk for hours in heavy snowfall. But the warmth of the people here always made us forget the cold,” he added.

Modi also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel on a day filled with festivals across India. He highlighted the ongoing celebrations of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the excitement of Lohri in Punjab, and the observances of Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal. "It is a time of celebration and festivity across the country. Today, I have the opportunity to hand over this long-awaited project to the country. This is another fulfillment of the longstanding demands of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Modi said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister touched upon his recent visit to Jammu, where he laid the foundation stone for the region's railway division. He expressed his commitment to furthering the development of Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring better infrastructure for the people.

He further stated, "You can be sure, this is Modi. If he makes a promise, he keeps it. There is a time for every work and the right work is going to be done at the right time. The Sonamarg tunnel will make the lives of the people of Sonamarg as well as Kargil and Leh much easier...The construction of the Sonamarg tunnel started in 2015 when our government came to power and I am happy that the work of this tunnel has been completed by our government only. My mantra is always that whatever we start, we will also inaugurate it. This tunnel will give new wings to tourism in this entire area including Sonamarg. In the coming days, many projects of road and rail connectivity are going to be completed in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir is also going to be connected by rail. Hospitals are being built, colleges are being built. This is the new Jammu and Kashmir."

The inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel is seen as a major step toward enhancing connectivity in the region, facilitating smoother travel for tourists and locals alike, and promoting the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir. As the tunnel opens to the public, it promises to significantly improve accessibility to Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination, especially in winter, making it an all-season getaway.