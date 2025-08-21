Pigeon carrying 'threat note' to blow up Jammu railway station caught at border, security on high alert Following the incident, security has been tightened across Jammu, with special focus on the railway station and adjoining tracks. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and additional police units have been pressed into service to rule out any potential danger.

Jammu:

In a shocking incident, security forces in Jammu district captured a pigeon along the International Border (IB) at RS Pura carrying a threat letter tied to its claws. The bird was intercepted in the Katmaria area around 9:00 pm on August 18 (Monday), officials confirmed. The chit, written in both Urdu and English, contained warnings to blow up the Jammu railway station with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). It carried provocative lines such as “Kashmir Freedom” and “Time has come.”

First-of-its-kind incident

Officials have noted that Pakistan has, in the past, used unconventional methods, such as sending balloons, flags, and pigeons across the border with various messages. However, this is the first time a pigeon carrying a direct terror threat has been seized in the region.

“This pigeon, believed to have flown in from across the border, carried a serious message threatening the security of a vital installation. We are taking it very seriously,” a senior police officer said.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Pigeon carrying threat note to blow up Jammu railway station.

Security tightened around railway station

In response to the discovery, security has been intensified across Jammu, particularly around the railway station and tracks. Dog squads, bomb disposal teams, and local police units have been deployed to ensure no immediate threat looms. Forces remain on high alert amid rising concerns over cross-border smuggling of messages and possible terror plots.

Probe into misuse or conspiracy

Security agencies are currently investigating whether this was an act of mischief aimed at creating panic or a small part of a more organised cross-border conspiracy. Intelligence experts suspect the pigeon might have been deliberately trained and released with the threat note tied to its claws.

“You cannot dismiss such incidents lightly,” a security expert cautioned, highlighting that such tactics have historically been used to test vigilance levels along the border.

Serious implications for security

The rare and unusual case has rattled the region, with authorities stressing that even seemingly minor warnings must be taken seriously, given the volatile security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.