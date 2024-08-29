Pattan Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pattan Assembly Election 2024.

Pattan Assembly Election 2024: The Pattan Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Pattan is a sub-district town and a municipal community in Baramulla district within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Baramulla constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. The JKPDP candidate Imran Raza Ansari won the Pattan constituency in 2014. In 2008, the JKPDP candidate Iftikhar Hussain Ansari registered a win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Moulvi Ifthikhar Hussain Ansari won the seat. In 1996 and 1987, the Congress candidate Iftikhar Hussain and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood won the constituency, respectively.

Pattan Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 52,508 voters in the Pattan constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 28,101 voters were male and 24,370 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 37 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pattan in 2014 was 4 (all four were men).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Pattan constituency was 79,628. Out of this, 41, 067 were male and 38,553 were female. There were zero postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pattan in 2008 was 8 (all eight were male).

Pattan Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Pattan constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in the third phase on October 1 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies.

Pattan Elections Legislative Assembly Constituency 2024: Result Date

The result for Pattan will be declared on October 4 (Friday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pattan Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

National Conference (NC) candidate Javid Reyaz Bedar will contest from the Pattan constituency. Other political parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates for the Pattan Legislative Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pattan Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 elections, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Imran Raza Ansari won the Pattan seat with a margin of 9,334 votes. He was polled 21,218 votes with a vote share of 40.41 per cent. He defeated JKN candidate Aga Syed Mehmood Al Mosavi, who got 11,884 (22.63 per cent) votes. Congress candidate Reyaz Ahmad stood third with 6,629 votes (12.62%), and JKDPN candidate Basharat Hussain Najar was in the fourth position with 4,666 votes (8.89%). The total number of valid votes polled was 51,940.

In the 2008 Lok Sabha Elections, JKPDP candidate Iftikhar Hussain Ansari won the Pattan seat. He was polled 20,703 with a vote share of 51.14 per cent. JKN candidate Abdul Rashid Shaheen got 9,432 votes (23.30 per cent) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate Abdul Ahad Yatoo came in third with 5,152 votes (12.73%), and Independent candidate Manzoor Ahamd Ganai was in the fourth position with 1,047 votes (2.59 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 40,482.

Pattan Assembly Constituency Past Winners List

2002-Moulvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1996-Moulvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari (Congress)

1987-Aga Syed Mehmood (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)-

1983-Moulvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari (Congress)

1977-Abdul Rashid Shaheen (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1972-Gulam Qadir Bhdar (Congress)

Pattan Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 51,940 or 58.72 per cent in the Pattan Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 40,482 or 50.84 per cent.