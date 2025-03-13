Only 59 Pakistani and 17 local terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt sources A total of 59 Pakistani terrorists \from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are active in Jammu and Kashmir. T

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the lowest number of terrorists in recent days as the government has taken several initiatives to prevent terrorists from using the Indian soil for terror activities.

A total of 59 Pakistani terrorists \from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are active in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of local terrorists active in the J&K Union Territory is 17.The local terrorist in Jammu region are just 3 and in the whole vallery is 14, the government sources said.

The sources added that the total number of active foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is 59, out of which 3 are of Hizbul Mujahideen, 21 are of Jaish-e-Mohammed and 21 are of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

At the same time, the number of active local terrorists in Jammu region is 3 and the number of active local terrorists in the valley is 14.

The sources added that between 16 February to 7 March in Manipur, a total of 990 arms were surrendered, along with 11,526 rounds of ammunition.

Moreover, 366 hand grenades, 230 bombs and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been recovered, the sources added.