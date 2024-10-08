Omar Abdullah to be Jammu and Kashmir's next CM, declares Farooq Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah will be Jammu and Kashmir's next Chief Minister, declared National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday after his son and former Chief Minister won Budgam seat in Jammu and Kashmir by defeating Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi with a margin of 18,485 votes.

"After 10 years the people have given their mandate to us. We pray to Allah that we meet their expectations...It will not be 'police raj' here but 'logon ka raj' here. We will try to bring out the innocent perosns who are jailed. Media will be freedom. We have to develop trust between Hindus and Muslims. I am hopeful that INDIA alliance partners will fight with us to restore statehood here...I understand Omar Abdullah will become the CM."

"I am sad that they (Congress) have not won (in Haryana)...I think it happened due to their internal disputes...," adds Farooq Abdullah on Congress performance in Haryana.