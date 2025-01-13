Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi for Sonamarg tunnel, says 'Dil ki duri aur Delhi se duri...'

Follow us on Image Source : X Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi for Sonmarg tunnel

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah praised PM Modi for inaugurating Sonamarg tunnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Rs 2,700 crore project and interacted with in project officials. On the occasion Omar Abdullah appreciated the initiative and said, "You said that you are working on eliminating- Dil ki Doori (difference of hearts) and Delhi ki Doori (distance from Delhi) and this is really proved by your work." PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir first time after the assembly elections in September-October last year.

Omar Abdullah thanked PM Modi

On the smooth conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah thanked PM Modi and said, "Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir and the biggest thing was that there was no complaint of any irregularities anywhere, no complaint of misuse of power. The credit for this goes to you (PM Modi), your colleagues and the Election Commission of India. My heart says that very soon you (PM Modi) will fulfill your promise of restoring statehood."

"Today, on this occasion, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here in this cold... You have a very old relationship with Jammu and Kashmir, we hope that you come here again and again, stay among us and join our happiness," Abdullah added.

PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel

The Z-Morh tunnel, inaugurated today, will reduce the distance between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing routes prone to landslides and avalanches.

This tunnel will promote tourism by providing better connectivity. The 6.5 km-long two-lane bi-directional road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre escape passage for emergencies.

ALSO READ | PM Modi inaugurates 6.4-km-long Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg: Know all about it

(With inputs from agencies)