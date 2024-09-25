Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Congress hasn't done as much in Jammu as we would expect them to do: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said pre-poll alliance with the Congress was formed to give people an option to avoid a hung House.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Jammu Updated on: September 25, 2024 11:01 IST
Omar Abdullah with Rahul Gandhi and others
Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah with Rahul Gandhi and others

Omar Abdullah on Congress: On the day when Jammu and Kashmir is polling for the second phase, there seems to be visible differences between alliance partners Congress and National Conference who have come together for Assembly elections. According to the seat-share agreement, the National Conference is contesting 51 seats, the Congress 32 and the CPI(M) one. The remaining six seats will witness a 'riendly contest' between the Congress and the National Conference.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while 26 seats went to polls on Wednesday in the second phase. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.   

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah just after casting his vote said, "I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do."

"The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all it's attention in the plains of Jammu."

J-K assembly polls: 'BJP wants hung assembly, joined hands with Congress to avoid it,' says Omar

Omar Adbullah, Ravinder Raina, Tariq Karra among 239 candidates in fray in J-K 2nd phase polling

J-K Assembly elections phase 2 LIVE: 10.22 per cent voter turnout till 9 am, Srinagar records lowest

