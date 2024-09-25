Congress hasn't done as much in Jammu as we would expect them to do: Omar Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah with Rahul Gandhi and others

Omar Abdullah on Congress: On the day when Jammu and Kashmir is polling for the second phase, there seems to be visible differences between alliance partners Congress and National Conference who have come together for Assembly elections. According to the seat-share agreement, the National Conference is contesting 51 seats, the Congress 32 and the CPI(M) one. The remaining six seats will witness a 'riendly contest' between the Congress and the National Conference.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while 26 seats went to polls on Wednesday in the second phase. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah just after casting his vote said, "I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do."

"The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all it's attention in the plains of Jammu."