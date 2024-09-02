NCP Ajit Pawar faction releases list of 16 candidates for J-K Assembly polls, check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

On Monday, the National Congress Party-Sjit Pawar faction released the list of candidates for the second phase of the assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir. In this list, 16 candidates have been announced for the polls. As per the list, Mohamad Altaf will contest from Ganderbal and Sadeeb Hanif Khan will contest from Hazratbal.

The NCP, according to the list, has fielded Nisar Ahamad from Khanyar and Zahid Basher Kashoo from Habbakandal. As per the list, Sameer Ahmad Batt will fight from Lal Chowk and Hazi Pervez will fight from Chanapora.

The party, which is preparing for a debut in Jammu and Kashmir, has also pitched Sameer Ahmad Batt from Lal Chowk, Hazi Parvez from Chanapora, Riyaz Ahmad from Zadibal, Kaiser Ahamad Batt from Eidgah, Noor Mohamad Shekh from Central Shalteng and Sanjay Kaul from Budgam.

The party has also named Nazir Ahamad Khan from Beerwah, Shahnaz Hussain Shah from Khan Shahib, Abdul Salam Rather from Chrar-I-Sharief, Tariq Ahamad Bhat from Chadoodra, Tarachand from Reasi and Ashok Kumar from Mata Vaishnodevi.

As per the announcement from the EC, the polling in Jammu and Kashmir for its 90 seats will take place across three phases – September 18, 25 and October 1 and the results will be delcared on October 8.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election – Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification:

Phase 1: August 20

Phase 2: August 29

Phase 3: September 5

Last date for nominations:

Phase 1: August 27

Phase 2: September 5

Phase 3: September 12

Date for scrutiny of nominations:

Phase 1: August 28

Phase 2: September 6

Phase 3: September 13

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures:

Phase 1: August 30

Phase 2: September 9

Phase 3: September 17

Date of Poll:

Phase 1: September 18

Phase 2: September 25

Phase 3: October 1