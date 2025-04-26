MHA hands over investigation of Pahalgam terror attack to National Investigation Agency Pahalgam terror attack: The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured.

Srinagar:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday (April 27) handed over the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The MHA has issued an official notification regarding the investigation. The NIA will now register a case and begin its investigation into the matter. The NIA will also obtain the case diary and FIR related to the Pahalgam attack from the local police. Earlier, an NIA team was already present in Pahalgam. They had inspected the crime scene. A forensic team from the NIA is also present in Pahalgam.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Centre decides to hold Indus Waters Treaty

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack. The central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post. The central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

Houses razed, hundreds detained in massive crackdown in Kashmir

Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, razing homes of the ultras, raiding their safe havens and detaining hundreds of overground workers for questioning, officials said on Saturday. Houses of six terrorists or their associates have been demolished in the past 48 hours with officials saying similar action will be taken against others involved in terror activities.

Raids were carried out at more than 60 places on Saturday in Srinagar "to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem", a J-K Police spokesman said. In Anantnag district, search operations are being carried out round-the-clock as security forces step up vigilance. Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been put up across the district to monitor any suspicious movement, the officials said.

The security forces are going after the known terrorist associates and their sympathisers across the length and breadth of the Valley to create deterrence against any Pahalgam-like attacks, the officials said.