Mesmerising video: Train glides through snow-covered Kashmir amid snowfall | Watch

The ongoing snowfall in Kashmir continues to attract tourists to the region, with the picturesque valley now covered in a blanket of snow. The sight of trains running through the snow-covered tracks adds to the region's charm, offering a mesmerising winter landscape. Despite the challenges posed by recent heavy snowfall, life in Kashmir is gradually returning to normal, with both air and land transportation services being restored.

Following the heavy snowfall on December 28, which disrupted transport, roadways and train services are being progressively cleared and reopened. The snow on the roads has been removed, and the Baramulla to Sangaldan train service has been fully restored today. After the severe snowstorm, train services had been suspended, but the tracks have now been cleared, allowing trains to resume their journey between Baramulla and Sangaldan.

Challenges of snowfall and ongoing weather warnings

However, the snowfall has not been without its challenges. In areas like Patnitop, Nathatop, and Sanasar in Jammu, snowstorms continued to impact essential services, causing interruptions in power and water supply.

The local population is facing difficulties due to these disruptions. The weather department has issued avalanche warnings for certain areas, as heavy snowfall is expected to continue in many regions of the valley.

Due to closed highways, vehicles travelling from Jammu to Srinagar were halted in Jammu and Udhampur as the roads remained unsafe. Additionally, the harsh winter conditions have led to a significant increase in the severity of the cold wave across Kashmir.

Life disrupted by snowfall and temperature drops

The snowfall has severely impacted daily life in many parts of the valley. In the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg, the minimum temperature was recorded at -5.0°C, making it the coldest area in the region. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at -1.0°C, while temperatures in Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, and Kokernag ranged from -0.6°C to -2.8°C.

In addition to the snow, landslides in areas like Ramban and the buildup of about 1.5 feet of snow at the New Yug Tunnel caused the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Efforts are underway to clear the snow and reopen the vital route, and vehicles trapped in the tunnel were successfully evacuated by late evening.

As the region battles these severe weather conditions, the restoration of train and road services offers a ray of hope. Tourists continue to visit, while the local government and emergency services work tirelessly to clear snow and provide relief to those affected by the cold wave and transport disruptions.

As winter continues to grip Kashmir, the valley’s natural beauty remains a major draw for tourists, even as the local population grapples with the challenges of heavy snowfall and extreme cold.