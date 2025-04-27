Mehbooba Mufti calls for restraint in Pahalgam crackdown, urges protection of civilians Mehbooba Mufti has urged the government to adopt a cautious, rights-based approach in the Pahalgam crackdown, warning that indiscriminate actions risk alienating innocent Kashmiris.

New Delhi:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has issued a strong appeal to the central government, urging it to adopt a more restrained and targeted approach in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Mufti voiced concern over reports of mass arrests and the demolition of homes, warning that indiscriminate actions could deepen alienation among civilians and ultimately strengthen the narratives of extremist groups.

“The Government of India must tread with caution and carefully distinguish between terrorists and civilians following the recent Pahalgam attack,” Mufti wrote. “It must not alienate innocent people, especially those opposing terror. There are reports of thousands being arrested and scores of houses of common Kashmiris being demolished along with those of militants.”

She stressed that such sweeping actions risk punishing innocent people and urged the government to ensure that counter-terror efforts are evidence-based and respect the dignity of civilians.

“Indiscriminate actions against civilians undermine our fight against terrorism,” she stated. “The Government must ensure that innocent Kashmiris are not made to bear the brunt of counter-terror operations. Alienation only aids those who thrive on division.”

Mufti called for security forces to focus on intelligence-led, precise operations that safeguard human rights. She emphasized the importance of transparency and due process, warning that collective punishment could erode public trust and feed into extremist propaganda.

“Justice and trust are the strongest weapons against terrorism,” she added, urging the government to prioritize engagement with local communities to build confidence and foster long-term peace.

Her remarks come amid a tense atmosphere in the Kashmir Valley, where recent security measures have sparked concerns of a return to hardline tactics. As reports of widespread detentions and property demolitions circulate, Mufti’s appeal highlights the critical need for a balanced approach—one that ensures national security while upholding the rights of the people.

The PDP leader’s message serves as a reminder of the fragile situation in the region and the importance of policies that seek not only to curb violence, but also to maintain public trust and social cohesion.